Starbucks Joins Protein Trend With New Drinks

Starbucks announced it will launch new protein-packed cold foam and lattes at the end of September, catering to customers who want to boost protein intake.

According to CNBC, many Americans — including those taking GLP-1 drugs — are seeking more protein to build and maintain muscle mass and feel fuller after meals. The new cold foam will add 19 to 26 grams of protein to grande beverages, while the grande-sized lattes will contain 27 to 36 grams.

Cold foam is Starbucks’ creamy, frothy topping that enhances cold coffee, tea, and other drinks. It will be offered in flavors including banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, and brown sugar. Seasonal varieties such as pumpkin and pecan will also be available, the company said.

A recent survey found that 70% of Americans are trying to consume more protein. For the fifth straight year, protein ranks as the top nutrient Americans aim to increase, with 8 in 10 making it a daily priority. Customers will also be able to customize any milk-based drink with a protein-boosted 2% milk prepared by baristas.

Nutritionist Lyssie Lakatos, of The Nutrition Twins, tells Newsmax the new menu may have drawbacks.

“While adding protein to Starbucks drinks may benefit some people, it doesn’t necessarily benefit everyone,” Lakatos says.

“On the plus side, if someone is falling short on their protein needs, added protein can help to meet their daily requirements. Additionally, if someone is only having a sugar-laden coffee drink with no other source of protein or fat to slow down sugar digestion, the added protein can stabilize blood sugar, preventing a blood sugar spike,” she explains.

Lakatos adds, “By preventing a blood sugar spike, you’ll also prevent the subsequent blood sugar crash, which triggers the release of cortisol, the belly fat hormone. Added protein can also help to keep you satisfied.”

However, Lakatos cautions that simply adding protein to tea or black coffee also adds calories that may not be needed and could lead to weight gain. Sweeteners can add even more calories.