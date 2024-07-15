WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sporting events | live | watching | television | health | longevity | well-being

Watching Sports Is Good for Your Health

people watching tennis on a sunny day in a large stadium
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 15 July 2024 03:15 PM EDT

If you were glued to the television this weekend watching Wimbledon, baseball, golf or the soccer finals, you may have boosted your sense of well-being, according to research. And if you were lucky enough to attend these sporting events in person, your health benefits are even greater.

People with higher well-being tend to have better physical health and live longer than people with a poor sense of well-being, according to Study Finds. Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K. found that attending live sporting events offers the most health benefits because of the social aspect, and other studies confirm that even watching sports on television provides emotional well-being.

For example, research confirms that people who watch sports on TV or online have fewer depressive symptoms.

“We found that people in the U.K. who attended a live sporting event in the last year are more satisfied with their lives, feel their lives are more worthwhile, and are less lonely than people who have not,” noted the study authors who analyzed data from 7,209 adults ages 16 to 85 living in England who responded to the Taking Part Survey commissioned by the government.

While the researchers said they can’t rule out other factors such as having enough money to attend sporting events, or the friends to go with, brain imaging suggests that watching sports is the primary reason for improved feelings of well-being.

“The positive effect of watching sports is likely about social identity,” say the authors. “We seek connection through the formulation of in-groups: communities of people with whom we share something in common. These communities form part of our identities, and through them we find social and emotional support.”

Research has also shown that people who identify with a particular team perceive higher levels of emotional support from other fans. The caveat is that when our teams win, we collectively “bask in reflected glory” note scientists at KU Leuven in Belgium, but when they lose, we tend to distance ourselves from our team, so we don’t suffer negative and psychological consequences.

Japanese researchers used brain imaging to demonstrate how watching popular sports like baseball activates the areas of the brain associated with psychological reward and feeling good. Watching less popular sports, like golf, resulted in less activity in this area of the brain.

“Whether you support your team from home or at the game, you can enjoy the highs and lows of being a sports fan in the knowledge that it’s good for you — as long as you’re sharing that experience with others,” noted the study authors.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
If you were glued to the television this weekend watching Wimbledon, baseball, golf or the soccer finals, you may have boosted your sense of well-being, according to research. And if you were lucky enough to attend these sporting events in person, your health benefits are...
sporting events, live, watching, television, health, longevity, well-being
429
2024-15-15
Monday, 15 July 2024 03:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved