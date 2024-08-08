Three Spices That Protect Against Cognitive Decline

Spice up your life and give your brain a boost at the same time. A trio of tasty spices can help prevent cognitive decline, according to research published in the journal Molecules. The same spices can also reduce your risk for chronic diseases.

According to mindbodygreen, adding turmeric, ginger and cardamom to your diet quells inflammation, which is the root cause of many health issues, including brain health.

“Age-related diseases are often inflammation-based,” says Dr. Yufang Lin, an integrative medical specialist at the Cleveland Clinic. Antioxidants can help neutralize free radicals and stop the damage caused by inflammation.

Each of these three spices contain compounds that have anti-inflammatory effects. Ginger inhibits tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha), a known inflammatory chemical, as well as COX-2, an inflammatory enzyme. Ginger also protects against the formation of amyloid-β, a key Alzheimer’s protein. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, blocks NF-kB, a molecule found in cells that turns on genes leading to inflammation. Cardamon boosts antioxidants in the body, like glutathione, that help prevent the formation of Aβ42, a marker of Alzheimer’s disease.

According to Verywell Mind, there is some research that found turmeric may stave off Alzheimer’s disease by clearing away beta-amyloid protein to prevent the formation of plaque in the brain. It also may protect brain health by preventing the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

While the exact concentration and doses of these spices hasn’t been established like other vitamins and minerals, research does show that the optimal dosage for turmeric is between 500 milligrams to 1,000 milligrams daily. You may want to turn to supplements to boost your intake of these super spices. Here is a guide to some highly rated formulas and supplements.

When buying turmeric supplements look for brands that contain piperine — black pepper extract — or use lipids such as soy lecithin to improve absorption. Check the label to see if they’ve been added. Side effects are minimal, but the supplement may cause gastrointestinal distress after taking it, says The Washington Post.

For everyday use, add these spices to food such as rice, soups, and teas. Cardamom tea is especially tasty and can be also very beneficial for digestion.