FDA's New Salt Guidelines: 8 Ways You Can Lower Your Intake

Your health will benefit from fewer grains of salt. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released new targets this week on the amount of sodium that can be added to processed and prepared foods. While the FDA recommended that companies cut back 12% over the next two and half years, even that seemingly slight reduction of added salt in the American diet can save lives.

“Too much sodium is making people sick,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the FDA, according to NPR. “It’s leading to hypertension, strokes, and even kidney damage, and it’s preventable.”

Americans consume 3,400 milligrams (mg) of sodium daily on average, mostly from the excess salt found in packaged foods and prepared meals. More than 70% of the sodium Americans consume comes from these items and not from the saltshaker at home. The U.S. government’s recommendation is that we should not consume more than 2,300 mg daily, which is about one teaspoon of salt.

Here are eight foods/food groups to pay attention to when reducing the amount of sodium in your diet: