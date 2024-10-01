How Intermittent Sobriety Affects Your Health

Abstaining from alcohol is a current trend in healthy circles. Unlike “Dry January,” which means abstaining from alcohol for an entire month, intermittent sobriety refers to practicing recurring but temporary pauses from drinking alcoholic beverages, according to Real Simple. The pauses can last from a few days each week, to a few weeks each month.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on a recent CNN segment that intermittent sobriety is trending because 41% of Americans of all ages want to cut back on alcohol due to worries about their physical health, finances and addiction concerns. People born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, known as Gen Z, are even more willing to cut back on booze, with 61% of them saying it’s important.

However, it is significant to note that 68% of people are still drinking alcohol, and 93% of those buying non-alcoholic drinks are also stocking up on alcoholic beverages.

“People aren’t quite willing to go cold turkey, but they are increasingly headed that way,” said Gupta. Not surprisingly, the sales of non-alcoholic beverages and “mocktails” have become popular. It’s a trend that can only yield better health benefits.

According to the American Addiction Centers, any amount of alcohol can negatively affect your health. An estimated 95,000 people die from alcohol-related causes each year, with more than half of these deaths attributed to heart and liver disease from drinking over time. Even short-term drinking can affect the brain, heart, digestive organs, kidneys and liver.

Therefore, taking breaks from drinking, or practicing intermittent sobriety, will always be a good choice. Drinking seltzer water, flavored with fresh lemon or lime juice is a simple example of an easy mocktail. Add a few helpful herbs like mint leaves for added health benefits. Or try these zero-proof sips from the Food Network to expand your repertoire of non-alcoholic beverages. Gupta warns that some non-alcoholic beverages may be high in sugar, so read labels carefully.