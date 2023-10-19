Hitting the Snooze Button Can Boost Alertness

A surprising new study finds that there are real health benefits to hitting the snooze button in the morning. In fact, hitting the snooze button on your alarm clock or phone for just the right amount of time can boost cognition. The new research found that snoozing for 30 minutes or less may help people with morning drowsiness to be slightly more awake once they get up.

According to Today, snoozing could be especially beneficial for night owls, who are more likely to be in a deep stage of sleep when it’s time to wake up than people who go to bed early. The study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, came to this conclusion after performing two experiments to examine the effects of repeated snoozing, also called intermittent alarms.

In the first experiment, the researchers surveyed 1,732 people and found that 70% of the respondents —mostly young people – reported they set multiple alarms to wake up in the morning. In the second experiment, the researchers had 31 participants spend time in a lab to monitor their sleep and effects of snoozing on memory, processing speed and executive function, as well as their mood and cortisol levels, to monitor alertness upon waking.

“When snoozing, as opposed to having to wake up right away, I would say that they came to alertness quicker, even thought there was no difference in how sleepy they felt subjectively,” said Tina Sundelin, associate professor of psychology at Stockholm University in Sweden, and the lead author of the study.

“The findings indicate that there is no reason to stop snoozing in the morning if you enjoy it,” Sundelin added. “In fact, it may even help those with morning drowsiness to be slightly more awake once they get up.”