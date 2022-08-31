The Healing Power of a Smile

Don’t just smile for the camera. Science tells us that smiling has physical, emotional and social benefits. These include stress relief, pain relief and strengthened relationships.

According to Axios, Americans tend to smile more and wider than people in other countries. The reason for our radiant smiles may be due to the long history of immigration. Experts say that countries with many immigrants have historically relied more on nonverbal communication. Thus, people smile more.

During the pandemic, many of us missed the smiling faces of our masked friends, co-workers, and acquaintances. Facial communication is one of the first ways we interact, according to the Chicago Tribune. In a first impression, we make assumptions about a person, often based on things like facial symmetry and expression. Peter Revenaugh, a facial and reconstructive surgeon at Rush University Medical Center, says that he crinkled his eyes to express more meaning when reassuring patients during COVID-19.

“Our eyes crinkle at the corner when we’re doing a true smile, and most people around the world recognize that as happy feeling,” he said.

Examples of the social, emotional and health benefits of smiling:

• Relieve pain. Research found that runners who smile are more efficient and find their runs more manageable. Smiles send messages to the brain that we are okay. One study found that smiling when getting a shot lessens the perceived pain of the needle.

• Release stress. Smiling in tense situations gives your body a real, physical response, say researchers at the University of Kentucky. Your heart rate goes down, and your stress starts to melt away even if you’re not feeling particularly happy. It’s a variation on the expression “fake it ‘till you make it.”

• Look your best. Studies show that people are perceived as more attractive if they have a smile on their face.

• Career benefits. Smiling at work makes you appear more trustworthy and deepens bonds with co-workers, according to the Wharton School of Business.