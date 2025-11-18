Survey: 72% of Adults Experience Sleepiness Daily

Tired? Well, a new national survey shows that you're not alone.

Researchers found that most adults feel sleepy during the day, and that tiredness affects many parts of everyday life.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) surveyed U.S. adults and found that 72% say sleepiness sometimes, often or always gets in the way of their everyday activities.

Many people reported that being tired affects their mood (60%), stress or anxiety levels (53%), and work productivity (42%).

"Daytime sleepiness is a common problem that can be detrimental for mood, performance, and quality of life," Dr. Eric Olson, past president of the AASM and professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota, said in a news release. "Healthy sleep enables us to feel great and perform our best during the day."

The survey also showed differences across age and gender. Women were more likely than men — 36% versus 25% — to say sleepiness affects how they manage their household. Adults ages 25 to 34 (30%) and 35 to 44 (31%) were the most likely to say sleepiness affects their relationships.

Further, many adults try to boost their energy with quick fixes. More than half use caffeine (56%), and nearly as many take a nap (46%) to push through the day.

"While it’s common to have coffee or another caffeinated drink to improve alertness, consistently relying on caffeine to function during the daytime is a sign that you need more sleep," Olson explained.

He added that "the AASM recommends that adults should sleep 7 or more hours per night on a regular basis."

A recent AASM statement warns that sleepiness can also harm overall health and safety. Experts say health care providers should take daytime sleepiness seriously because it may signal sleep disorders, medical issues, mental health conditions or side effects of medications or drugs.

"Excessive daytime sleepiness is a warning sign that demands clinical attention," the statement reads.

The AASM notes several signs that it may be time to talk to a doctor or sleep specialist, including: