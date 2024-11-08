This Supplement May Help You Sleep Better

A recent study found that middle-aged men and women who suffer from poor sleep had an average brain age that was as much as three years older than sound sleepers. The researchers also found an association between sleeping less than six hours nightly and developing Alzheimer’s disease. But a common, inexpensive mineral may be able to address sleep problems and preserve brain health.

According to USA TODAY, a study found that adults who took 500 milligrams of the mineral magnesium before bed had better sleep quality than the participants who took a placebo. The magnesium group also had higher levels of melatonin, the hormone that governs sleep.

Magnesium is essential for sleep, says mindbodygreen. Over 300 body functions depend on magnesium, and relaxation is one of them.

“When we’re stressed, we use up our body’s store of magnesium,” explains Dr. Heather Moday, founder of the Moday Center for Functional and Integrative Medicine in Philadelphia. “This is one reason why I’ve been experimenting with taking magnesium for better, more restful sleep for years.”

She says that magnesium supports muscle relaxation and balances the release of adrenalin and cortisol to regulate stress response.

Since magnesium helps relax muscles, it may help with restless leg syndrome, which affects sleep quality.

While more research needs to be done on how magnesium can help us sleep more soundly, experts say that natural remedies like minerals are safer, won’t cause dependence, and have fewer side effects than other sleep aids such as sleeping pills.

There are many types of magnesium supplements to choose from. Josh Redd, a chiropractor and founder of RedRiver Health and Wellness Center in Utah recommends taking magnesium glycinate, which is gentle on the stomach. Magnesium citrate is another good option because it relaxes muscles.

The National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements recommends that adult males get between 400 and 420 milligrams of magnesium daily. Adults females should aim for between 310 and 320 milligrams each day. The best food sources are almonds, peanuts, and cashews, plus seeds, soy milk, and leafy greens such as spinach.

The Office of Dietary Supplements says that “too much magnesium from food does not pose a health risk in healthy individuals because the kidneys eliminate excess amounts in the urine.” But the agency cautions that ingesting high doses from supplements or medications could trigger nausea, abdominal cramping, and diarrhea.

According to the Sleep Foundation, it’s also vital to practice good sleep hygiene to ensure a quality night’s slumber.