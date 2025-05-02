Eat These Four Fruits to Sleep More Soundly

According to the National Sleep Foundation, more than half of American adults do not get enough sleep and 82% wish they could get better sleep. Late-night snacking on low-fiber, high-fat foods such a dish of ice cream, a left-over slice of cheesecake, or a chocolate-covered donut may sound appealing, but they're all associated with lighter, less restorative sleep. And although a glass of wine or beer before bed may make you feel sleepy initially, alcoholic drinks are known to cause disruption in sleep.

However, eating certain fruits before bedtime can significantly improve your sleep quality. Fruits like cherries, bananas, pineapples, and grapes contain natural compounds that help regulate sleep patterns. Here’s how they can help summon the sandman:

• Tart cherries. According to mindbodygreen, tart cherry juice contains magnesium and some melatonin that promotes calm and boosts sleep. It also contains tryptophan, an amino acid that boosts melatonin, a hormone that your brain produces in response to darkness. Melatonin helps regulate your circadian rhythms (24-hour internal clock) and promotes sleep. Sip on 8 to 16 ounces of 10% tart cherry juice at night to reap the sleep-inducing benefits.

• Bananas. This common breakfast food is rich in tryptophan, which makes it an excellent bedtime snack. A study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that people who ate a banana before bedtime had improved sleep quality. One medium banana also contains 32 milligrams of magnesium, which is known to promote relaxation.

• Pineapples. In a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, eating pineapple was found to boost melatonin levels by a whopping 266%. Have a few slices at least an hour before you go to bed or make a small smoothie with milk or yogurt. Dairy foods are also rich in tryptophan, which further promotes a good night’s sleep.

•Grapes. According to TODAY, naturally sweet and heart healthy grapes also contain melatonin to help regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle. Instead of ending the evening with a sugary or rich treat, like ice cream or cake, try munching on a bunch of fresh grapes.

To make your snack more nutritionally balanced, you can pair the fruit with dairy or nuts. For example, have a glass of milk with your banana or make a peanut butter sandwich using grapes instead of jelly.