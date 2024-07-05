New Study Reveals Another Health Benefit of Sleep

Loneliness in America is a growing problem. One out of 3 people report feeling lonely at least once a week, according to a 2024 America Psychiatric Association Poll. But a recent study found that a good night’s sleep can help reduce feelings of loneliness, says HuffPost Life.

Participants filled out a questionnaire that rated levels of emotional and social loneliness, as well as their quality of sleep. The results showed that there was a strong link between better quality sleep and less loneliness, particularly among young adults. Emotional loneliness was defined by the researchers as missing intimacy with a partner, while social loneliness referred to missing a wider social network.

Experts don’t know why there is a stronger association between loneliness and young people who don’t sleep well but suspect it may be because they prefer not to interact with others when they aren’t well rested. In addition, lack of sleep can lead to increased anxiety and mood problems.

We may feel more helpless, have lower sense of self-worth or self-esteem, then we may start to perceive ourselves as feeling alone and isolated,” said Nicole Moshfegh, a clinical sleep psychologist from Los Angeles who was not affiliated with the study. Moshfegh pointed out that other studies showed that loneliness leads to poor sleep, indicating a bidirectional effect.

Another possible reason for this relationship is that during the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep, the brain processes thoughts and memories of the day. If your brain experiences constant interruptions because of disrupted sleep patterns, it will not be able to fully process the days’ events, leading to more mood problems upon awakening.

To ensure that your body’s time clock, or circadian rhythm, is in sync with your regular sleep patterns, establish a consistent wake-up time each day instead of worrying about a consistent bedtime, say experts. Regular meals, daily routines and getting at least 15 minutes of sunlight every morning can help regulate circadian rhythms.

According to USA TODAY, one study found that adults who took 500 milligrams of magnesium before bed had better sleep quality than the participants who took a placebo. The magnesium group also had higher levels of melatonin, the hormone that governs sleep.

Since stress is often a sleep disruptor, Moshfegh suggests looking at ways of lowering stress levels such as practicing mindfulness techniques or engaging in regular, but relaxing exercise. Journaling is another way to keep stress at bay. By putting your thoughts down on paper, you can evaluate and identify stressors.

Avoid taking naps, says the expert, as these can deplete your sleep drive levels. If these tips don’t alleviate painful feelings of loneliness, consider seeking help from a professional mental health counselor.