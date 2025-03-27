4 Fruits That Can Help You Sleep More Soundly

According to the National Sleep Foundation, more than half of American adults do not get enough sleep and 82 percent wish they could get better sleep.

Late-night snacking on low-fiber, high-fat foods such a dish of ice cream, a left-over slice of cheesecake, or a chocolate-covered donut may sound comforting, but they're all associated with lighter, less restorative sleep. Even a before bed glass of wine or beer, which initially may make you feel sleepy, can disrupt sleep.

However, eating certain fruits before bedtime can significantly improve sleep quality. Cherries, bananas, pineapples, and grapes have been found to contain natural compounds that help regulate sleep patterns. Here’s how:

•Tart cherries. According to mindbodygreen, tart cherry juice contains some melatonin, a hormone that your brain produces in response to darkness, and the mineral magnesium, both of which can help boost sleep and create calm. It also contains tryptophan an amino acid that boosts production of melatonin. Tart cherries help with the timing of your circadian rhythms (24-hour internal clock) and with sleep. Sip on 8 to 16 ounces of 10% tart cherry juice at night to reap the sleep-inducing benefits.

• Banana. A favorite at breakfast, bananas are also an excellent bedtime snack. A study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that people who ate a tryptophan-rich banana before bedtime had improved sleep quality. One medium banana also contains 32 milligrams of magnesium, which plays a role in relaxation.

• Pineapple. In one study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, eating pineapple was found to boost melatonin levels by a whopping 266%. Have a few slices at least an hour before bed or make a small smoothie with milk or yogurt. Dairy foods are also rich in tryptophan to further promote a good night’s sleep.

• Grapes. According to TODAY, naturally sweet and heart healthy grapes also contain melatonin to help regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle. Instead of ending the evening with a sugary or rich treat, like ice cream or cake, try munching on a bunch of fresh grapes.

To make your snack more nutritionally balanced, pair the fruit with dairy or nuts. For example, have a glass of milk with your banana or make a peanut butter sandwich using grapes instead of jelly.