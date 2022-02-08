8 Foods to Avoid Before Bedtime

That bedtime snack you grab could keep you up at night, so choose wisely. A light bite, such as pumpkin seeds or a slice of turkey breast, that contain tryptophan, are a good choice. This amino acid is converted into melatonin and serotonin and helps you slumber. However, some foods will disrupt your sleep by triggering heartburn, nightmares, and trips to the bathroom.

Here are some sleep-robbing culprits: