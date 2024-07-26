Train Yourself to Fall Asleep Fast

A unique technique that teaches you how to fall asleep in two minutes has gone viral. Since one in three Americans suffers from a sleep problem, this expert advice could benefit many people.

A good night's sleep — about 7 hours or more for adults — boosts your immune system, helps you maintain a steady weight, lowers your risk of serious health problems, reduces stress and aids cognitive function, according to Healthy Living, a division of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Americans spend a whopping $95 billion annually dealing with sleep disorders, so this two-minute sleep hack that promises to summon the sandman in record time is a welcome do-it-yourself way to enjoy a good night’s sleep, according to TODAY.

Originally published in 1981 in the book “Relax and Win: Championship Performance,” written by Lloyd Bud Winter, the two-minute method of inducing sleep developed by the military went viral in 2018 in a TikTok from Justin Agustin, a sleep expert and fitness coach. Here’s what to do:

• Relax. Start by relaxing every muscle in the body, from head to toe. Begin with the muscles of the forehead, the cheeks, and the jaw and work your way down the body while keeping your breathing steady. Next, imagine a warm sensation spreading throughout your body from the top of your head to your fingertips and then again from your heart to your toes.

• Breathe. Take deep breaths, exhaling slowly, making sure that your shoulders and hands are relaxed as you breathe.

ׇ• Clear your mind. Visual imagery, such as imagining yourself lying in a canoe surrounded by clear lake water or relaxing on a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room, can help calm your thoughts. If you find your mind wandering, Agustin recommends reciting the phrase, “Don’t think. Don’t think. Don’t think,” for 10 seconds.

According to Agustin, practicing this simple technique nightly for six weeks will help you fall asleep within two minutes. Sleep specialist Dr. Sanjeev Kothare, head of pediatric neurology at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York, says it is possible to train yourself to fall asleep faster through cognitive behavioral therapy, which is the method demonstrated in the TikTok video.

He adds that it’s also important not to try to fall asleep when you are not tired. And if you have bouts of insomnia, don’t go to bed too early or perform other activities in bed such as reading a book or watching TV.

“The bed should be associated only with sleep,” he says.