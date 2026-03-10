Nearly Half of US Kids Don't Get Enough Sleep

Nearly half of all U.S. children aren’t getting the sleep they need, a new National Sleep Foundation survey reports.

About 44% of children do not consistently get the recommended amount of sleep for their age, according to results from the 2026 Sleep in America Poll.

What’s more, parents often underestimate how much sleep their child needs by more than an hour per day, compared to recommendations from experts.

“These findings reveal a gap between the sleep children need and what those closest to them say they actually get,” said Joseph Dzierzewski, senior vice president of research and scientific affairs at the National Sleep Foundation.

“Poor sleep in childhood is linked to impaired learning, emotional dysregulation and long-term health consequences,” Dzierzewski said in a news release. “Closing this gap starts with education, and it starts at home.”

The amount of sleep kids need varies based on their age, the NSF says:

14 to 17 hours of sleep for newborns

12 to 15 hours for infants

11 to 14 hours for toddlers

10 to 13 hours for preschoolers

9 to 11 hours for school-aged children

8 to 10 hours for teens

But 57% of parents underestimated how much sleep their child needs at their age, the survey found.

In particular, parents underestimated the sleep needs of babies and toddlers, with 61% to 78% misjudging the best amount of sleep for children 2 and younger.

“Taken together, these findings show a consistent pattern: children are sleeping less than recommended, and parents often believe their children need less sleep than experts advise,” the NSF poll report says. “This combination likely contributes to widespread insufficient sleep across age groups.”

Parents do fully understand the importance of sleep, the poll found.

About 95% said good sleep is essential to overall family functioning, and 86% report good sleep improves children’s behavior and mood. In all, 4 of 5 parents said their own sleep suffers when their child sleeps poorly.

“We’re seeing more signals this year that prompt us to double-down on helping parents and caregivers set the tone for healthy sleep in the household, starting with their support for kids of all ages, but including their own sleep as well,” John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation, said in a news release.

“Every family is different and there’s no magic solution, except that deciding to talk to kids now and set a healthy example can help the whole family and travel with kids for a lifetime,” Lopos said.

Sleep tips for parents and kids include: