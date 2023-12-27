Is It Safe to Remove a Skin Tag at Home?  

Skin tags are harmless, common growths. Nearly half of all adults have skin tags and while they cause no medical complications, they can be bothersome, says Medical News Today.

Doctors warn that DIY removal methods may be unwise or ineffective. It’s always a good idea to check with a healthcare professional before taking the matter of removal into your own hands.

Skin tags often fall away on their own, but a doctor can help remove those that catch on clothing or cause pain. Skin care expert Dr. Kemunto Mokaya explains the safest ways to deal with these annoying tags that may be caused by aging, irritation of the skin, human papillomavirus (HPV) or insulin resistance.

Here is the lowdown on home remedies to remove them:

• Skin tag removal bands and patches. The theory is that these medication patches cut off the blood supply to the base of the skin tag which causes cells to die and the tag to fall away. However, Mokaya says they are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and may not always work.

• Removal creams. These creams can be effective in some cases, causing the tags to fall away within two to three weeks. Mokaya recommends avoiding creams that contain salicylic acid and tea tree oil because these ingredients can irritate the skin and cause contact dermatitis.

• Apple cider vinegar. This very acidic product can cause skin irritation, so never use it to remove skin tags around the eye area. People who have tried this method soak a cotton ball in the vinegar and attach it to the skin tag with a bandage for 10 minutes, two or three times a day. There is little research to support this technique, says Medical News Today.

• Freezing kits. According to Healthline, several over the counter (OTC) kits employ cryotherapy to remove skin tags. This method involves extremely low temperatures (between -4 degrees Fahrenheit to -58 degrees Fahrenheit) to destroy benign skin tissue. Mokaya recommends looking for an OTC wart or skin tag removal kit that reaches the lowest temperature in this range when used appropriately.

• Garlic. Applying crushed garlic over the tag and covering the area with a bandage overnight reduces inflation. Repeated use may cause the tag to shrink and disappear.

• Vitamin E. Using the antioxidant vitamin E can cause the growth to vanish in a couple of days. Massage vitamin E oil over the tag and surrounding skin daily until it falls off.

While these home remedies may be successful, it is always wise to check with a doctor to ensure the growth is not cancerous. In most cases skin tags are benign, but it is better to err on the side of caution.

Your doctor or dermatologist can safely remove skin tags in a common outpatient procedure, says Healthline. After numbing the area, he or she may use heat to cauterize the tag, cryosurgery to remove the tag with liquid nitrogen, or other minor surgical procedures.

If you choose to remove the skin tag at home, protect the area with an antibiotic cream to prevent infection. If you have a medical procedure, follow the doctor’s instructions, which may include keeping the area dry for 48 hours and then gently washing with soap and water.