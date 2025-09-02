WATCH TV LIVE

Gordon Ramsay Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

headshot of chef Gordon Ramsay
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 11:44 AM EDT

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay revealed he had surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, from his jawline.

The 58-year-old announced the news on social media during the Labor Day weekend, sharing photos of stitches and bandages stretching from his earlobe to his neck.

"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you ! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend," Ramsay wrote in the post.

"I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund."

Ramsay joins a growing list of celebrities who have spoken publicly about skin cancer, including Khloé Kardashian, Hugh Jackman, Kevin Jonas and Teddi Mellencamp, The Washington Post, reported.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer worldwide, with more than 1.5 million new cases diagnosed in 2022, according to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer. 

That includes about 330,000 cases of melanoma, the most serious form of the disease.

Ramsay’s post dovetails with a growing wave of misinformation about sunscreen on social media. 

While some influencers promote alternatives such as diet changes or gradual sun exposure, dermatologists emphasize that sunscreen remains one of the most effective ways to protect against skin cancer, The Post reported.

Public health experts recommend using either chemical or mineral sunscreen, both of which protect skin by absorbing or reflecting harmful ultraviolet rays. 

Experts also stress that people with darker skin should use sunscreen, despite some misconceptions that they don’t need it.

© HealthDay


Tuesday, 02 September 2025 11:44 AM
