WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sitting | sedentary | brain | shrinkage | alzheimers | gene | risk

Sitting Too Much Shrinks Your Brain

man sitting with his legs up on desk, looking at smartphone
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 15 May 2025 01:48 PM EDT

More than 1 in 9 Americans aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s disease. A new study reveals that increased sedentary behavior, either sitting or lying down, may increase the risk of developing this dreaded disease. Researchers from Vanderbilt University’s Memory and Alzheimer’s Center found that too much sitting, a modifiable behavior, can cause brain shrinkage in areas related to the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

According to Study Finds, sitting time was associated with worse memory and cognitive performance, especially in people with the APOE-Ɛ4 gene, which is linked to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Study participants included 404 adults aged 50 and older. They wore activity monitors on their non-dominant wrist that track their movements for seven years. Researchers noticed that those who were the most sedentary, even if they exercised, showed greater brain shrinkage compared to the people who were less sedentary.

Study subjects who carried the APOE-Ɛ4 gene had significantly greater reduction in total brain matter, frontal lobe volume, and parietal lobe volume compared with those who didn’t carry the gene variant.

The study was published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association and the authors noted that too much sitting leads to neurodegeneration, particularly for aging adults at genetic risk, but is a risk factor that can be changed.

In a statement from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, lead author Marissa Gogniat, assistant professor of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh and former postdoctoral fellow at the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center, said:

“Reducing your risk of Alzheimer's disease is not just about working out once a day. Minimizing the time spent sitting, even if you do exercise daily, reduces the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.”

The researchers added that to keep the brain healthy it is vital to take breaks from sitting throughout the day and move around to increase overall active time.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
More than 1 in 9 Americans aged 65 and older has Alzheimer's disease. A new study reveals that increased sedentary behavior, either sitting or lying down, may increase the risk of developing this dreaded disease. Researchers from Vanderbilt University's Memory and...
sitting, sedentary, brain, shrinkage, alzheimers, gene, risk
313
2025-48-15
Thursday, 15 May 2025 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved