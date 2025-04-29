WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sitting | phone | neck pain

Study: Sitting Too Long Increases Neck Pain Risk

women stretching her neck and back while sitting at desk at computer
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 03:04 PM EDT

If you spend hours a day glued to your phone or seated at a desk, you're setting yourself up for serious neck pain, a recent study warns.

Researchers in China looked at data from 25 studies involving more than 43,000 people across 13 countries. 

The upshot: Longer periods of sedentary behavior — like sitting and using electronic devices — were tied to higher odds of developing neck pain, The Washington Post reported.

Mobile phone use was the riskiest screen-related habit. People who spent a lot of time on their phones had 82% higher risk of neck pain than those who did not, researchers found. 

Using a computer raised the risk by 23%, but watching TV did not significantly increase the risk.

The longer people sat, the greater their risk. 

Sitting for four hours a day increased the risk of neck pain by 45%, and sitting for more than six hours a day raised it by nearly 88%, compared to people who weren't sedentary.

Researchers suspect that sedentary behavior dovetails with not only with a rise in electronic device use, but also lifestyle changes brought about by the pandemic,The Post said. 

Many people tend to bend their necks and slouch their shoulders while using phones, tablets and computers, putting extra strain on the neck and upper back.

“This condition can precipitate various musculoskeletal issues, especially in the neck region,” a team led by Yunchen Meng of China University of Mining and Technology-Beijing wrote in the journal BMC Public Health.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
If you spend hours a day glued to your phone or seated at a desk, you're setting yourself up for serious neck pain, a recent study warns. Researchers in China looked at data from 25 studies involving more than 43,000 people across 13 countries. The upshot: Longer periods of...
sitting, phone, neck pain
249
2025-04-29
Tuesday, 29 April 2025 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved