Never Leave Your Shoes in This Room

woman holding up her shoes and holding her nose because they smell
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 11:07 AM EDT

It’s tempting to come home at the end of the day and head right to the bedroom to change into comfortable clothes. But kicking off your shoes in your room is not a good idea. Experts say that shoes carry not only dirt and grime but also mold spores, pet dander and pollen into your sleeping space.

This is especially troublesome for people suffering from allergies and asthma, according to Martha Stewart. Dr. Blen Tesfu, a general practitioner, adds that shoes can carry bacteria like E. coli and chemical residues like pesticides, which are especially unwelcome in a place dedicated to rest.

Odors from stinky shoes can disrupt sleep, say experts, by keeping the body from reaching deep REM and even triggering anxiety.

To keep your bedroom a peaceful place of rest, here are some tips for shoe storage:

• Create a drop-off area. Instead of leaving your shoes in the bedroom, consider storing them in a designated area near the entrance, such as a mudroom, hallway closet, or shoe rack by the door.

• Use shoe organizers or bins.  These storage solutions help contain odors and maintain a clutter-free environment. Buy containers that can be easily cleaned such as washable baskets or clear bins so you can easily access your shoes.

• Take advantage of vertical space. Tesfu recommends buying tall racks or organizers that fit behind the door to maximize space.

• Use multifunction solutions. Storage benches and collapsible organizers can provide flexile solutions for small spaces. Ikea offers some creative solutions to keep your shoes tidy while protecting your sleeping space.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


265
2025-07-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 11:07 AM
