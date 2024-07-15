Shannen Doherty Dies of Breast Cancer at 53

Actress Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles in 1990s TV hits "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," has died at 53 after a long struggle with breast cancer.

In a statement, Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, said she died Saturday at her home in Malibu, California.

According to The New York Times, Doherty first discovered her breast cancer in early 2015. An outspoken advocate for those fighting the illness, she shaved her head in 2016 as friends watched, then in 2017 announced her cancer had been pushed into remission.

However, the tumor returned in 2021 and last June Doherty disclosed the cancer had spread to her brain. In November, she revealed it was in her bones.

Nevertheless, she told People magazine at the time that she decided to start a new podcast.

"I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she said. "I'm not done."

Doherty was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 12, 1971.

She began her career as a child actress in such 1970s TV staples as "Little House on the Prairie," and "Our House."

Her role as sharp-tongued Brenda Walsh in the instant '90s hit "Beverly Hills, 90210" brought her fame. Then came "Charmed" and movies such as "Heathers" and "Mallrats" to cement her celebrity.

Reports of clashes with co-stars on various projects plagued Doherty.

"I have felt misunderstood my whole life," she said. "The only difference is that now I'm OK with it."