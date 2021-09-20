How to Have Your Best Sex Ever After 50

As we age, our bodies and minds undergo many changes. These often include the way we view and experience our sex lives. In our earlier years, sex may be primarily a physical act of passion and lust. But as we mature, our sex lives can evolve into something more personal and intimate.

According to AARP, you can enjoy sex even more as you age if you are willing to explore new avenues to accommodate the changes in your life.

“I know many younger people think that sex ends after the age of 50 — not true!” Dr. David Samadi, a noted New York-based urologic oncologist and expert on men’s sexual health, tells Newsmax. “Sex is still an important and vital component beyond that age that makes life fuller, richer, and more exciting.”

Samadi says that the root of great sex after 50 is good physical health, so that issues, such as arousal and erectile dysfunction, don’t dampen sexual activities.

“As a men’s health expert, I strongly recommend that men practice healthy habits daily to keep their sex life active and fun,” Samadi says. “One suggestion is to break a sweat by embracing regular, consistent exercise. Some suggestions include aerobic activity such as brisk walking, running, and swimming combined with resistance training such as lifting weights. Keeping your body fit and maintaining muscle mass helps improve sexual desire and stamina.”

Men who may already be experiencing erectile dysfunction, or ED, should discuss their options with their doctor.

“There will be those times when ED wins,” Samadi acknowledges, “On those nights, resort to other pleasurable activities such as giving each other massages or other intimate ways of expressing your affection for one another.”

Women may experience painful sex after menopause because of vaginal dryness. According to The North American Menopause Society, between 17% and 45% of postmenopausal women say they find sex painful. Using a good quality lubricant — and trying estrogen creams or hormone replacement therapy, under direction of your doctor — can help, says AARP.

Dietary changes can also boost the libido. Eating plant-based foods containing phytoestrogen may help women raise their estrogen levels. Some examples include fruits such as apricots, oranges, strawberries, and peaches. Veggies such as yams, carrots, kale, and celery are also helpful, according to MDVIP. For men, eating oysters, avocados, wheat germ, and shellfish can help boost testosterone levels.

Think beyond intercourse. There are many ways to express sexual intimacy, according to WebMD. Discuss your concerns with your partner, and if necessary, speak with a sex therapist. Some older couples find that their sex lives are actually better as they age because they have more time and privacy, as well as a history of intimacy and trust.

With effort, your mature sex life can reap healthy rewards.

“In the field of sex therapy, we no longer regard sex as an act, but rather as an experience,” Judy Kuriansky, a leading psychologist and author of The Complete Idiot’s Guide to a Healthy Relationship, tells Newsmax. “It’s important to include the buildup and the aftermath as part of the sexuality involved in intimacy. Sex, like any form of exercise, helps build energy and stamina. So, after a brief rest period, use the renewed energy to get creative with your partner.”