WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: semaglutide | wegovy | ozempic | liver fibrosis

Trial Finds Wegovy Improves Liver Fibrosis

Novo Nordisk sign at headquarters
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 01 November 2024 08:50 AM EDT

Novo Nordisk said on Friday its weight-loss drug met the main goals of a late-stage trial in patients with a type of fatty liver disease by helping reduce scarring of the organ while not worsening inflammation.

The closely watched trial studied the 2.4 milligram dose of semaglutide for the treatment of a condition called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease.

Semaglutide is sold as Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for treating diabetes.

At the 72-week mark, 37% of patients showed improvement in liver fibrosis, or scarring, with no worsening of steatohepatitis, an inflammation of the organ due to excess fat deposits.

Shares of the Copenhagen-listed Danish drugmaker rose 1.5% in afternoon trade in Copenhagen.

Novo Nordisk expects to file for regulatory approvals in the U.S. and the European Union in the first half of 2025. A second part of the trial will continue and the results are expected in 2029, the drugmaker said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Novo Nordisk said on Friday its weight-loss drug met the main goal of a late-stage trial by showing improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of steatohepatitis. The trial, which studied 2.4 milligram dose of semaglutide, showed a statistically significant improvement...
semaglutide, wegovy, ozempic, liver fibrosis
153
2024-50-01
Friday, 01 November 2024 08:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved