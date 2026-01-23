What to Know About the New Pill Version of Wegovy

The popular weight-loss injection semaglutide (Wegovy) is now available as a daily pill.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it can be purchased with a prescription through various pharmacies and telehealth services in the U.S.

Both the Wegovy injection and pill contain semaglutide, a medication that mimics the action of GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone in the body that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite.

Originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, semaglutide is now also prescribed for weight management in people with obesity or overweight-related health issues. It works by increasing insulin secretion, slowing digestion, and helping reduce food intake, leading to improved blood sugar control and weight loss.

The injectable and pill forms of Wegovy are approved for adults with obesity — and for those who are overweight and have related health conditions such as high blood pressure. The two versions work the same way to support weight management, but there are differences that should be considered when choosing between the two options.

Injection Versus Pill

Only the injectable version of Wegovy is approved for children over age 12 with obesity.

The injectable version is taken once weekly, while the pill is taken daily. Some patients may prefer the convenience of a pill, especially if they are wary of injections. The pill may offer added flexibility for people who travel frequently or have busy schedules.

The injectable version of semaglutide is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. In pill form, however, the medication must pass through the stomach and intestines, where some of the active ingredient is broken down by digestive enzymes before it can be absorbed. To compensate for that loss during digestion, the highest dose of the Wegovy pill is 25 milligrams, compared to the injectable dose of 2.4 milligrams.

Patients are advised to take the pill on an empty stomach with a small amount of water in the morning, then wait 30 minutes before eating, drinking, or taking other medications.

Results from clinical trials suggest the two forms of Wegovy offer “comparable efficacy for weight management.” In the STEP-1 trial, participants who used injectable Wegovy lost 14.4% of their body weight. In the OASIS 4 trial, participants taking the pill version lost 13.9% of their body weight.

The studies also found side effects were similar for both versions of the medication.

"Oral and injectable Wegovy have very similar, predominantly gastrointestinal side effects," said Dr. Chika Anekwe, medical clinical director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center. These include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation.

Anekwe added that about 75% of all Wegovy users experience mild-to-moderate gastrointestinal symptoms. Studies show that for both forms of the drug, around 7% to 10% stop taking the medication because of these effects.

Pros and Cons

People who dislike injections may prefer the pill version, which may also be a more affordable choice for those without health insurance who must pay out of pocket. People who travel often may also prefer the pill because it does not require refrigeration, unlike the injectable medication. Wegovy injectables should be stored between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Live Science.

One downside of the pill is that it must be taken daily on a strict schedule, which some people may find difficult to maintain. For now, the pill version is also only approved for adults.