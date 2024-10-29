Why Scurvy Is Making a Comeback

Scurvy, a disease caused by vitamin C deficiency that plagued 18th century sailors is making a surprising and alarming comeback, according to a new study. The disease can lead to bleeding gums, loosened teeth and bleeding under your skin, according to the Cleveland Clinic. If left untreated it can lead to death.

When the British Royal Navy identified the cause of the disease that was killing its sailors, it provided them with citrus fruit to prevent the condition. Hence, the sailors were nicknamed “limeys.” Scurvy is rare in developed countries, however, researchers have noticed an uptick in cases. A July study found that cases in children more than tripled between 2016 and 2020.

Special: Don't Spend a Dime on Vitamins — Until You Read This... More HERE!

“While often thought of as a historic disease, pediatric scurvy has reemerged as a modern problem, with its incidence more than tripling in the five-year period of this study,” wrote the authors who added that because the disease is so rare, many doctors have misdiagnosed cases.

“While diagnosis may prove challenging, treatment of scurvy is simple,” they added. Pediatric patients are treated with 100 to 300 milligrams of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) daily and adults with 500 to 1,000 milligrams daily for one month or until symptoms resolve.

And children are not the only ones affected. Doctors in Canada and Australia have reported cases of scurvy among adults. According to Semafor, while scurvy is still a rare disease, its comeback is most likely due to the rise in weight-loss surgeries and diets deficient in fruits and vegetables due to the rising costs of food.

Special: Discover Which Vitamin Deficiencies Can Leave You Vulnerable to Sickness... More Here!

Here are some foods that are chock full of this essential vitamin:

Citrus fruits . It should come as no surprise that lemons, grapefruits and oranges are high in vitamin C, according to Medical Daily. Guavas and kiwifruit are more exotic fruits that are also excellent sources.

. It should come as no surprise that lemons, grapefruits and oranges are high in vitamin C, according to Medical Daily. Guavas and kiwifruit are more exotic fruits that are also excellent sources. Tomatoes . According to Health.com, a single tomato provides 40% of the daily minimum of vitamin C which many healthcare experts say can ward off COVID as well as other diseases. It also contains vitamin A, which helps boost the immune system and vitamin K to support strong bones.

. According to Health.com, a single tomato provides 40% of the daily minimum of vitamin C which many healthcare experts say can ward off COVID as well as other diseases. It also contains vitamin A, which helps boost the immune system and vitamin K to support strong bones. Cauliflower . This vegetable not only contains vitamin C but has fiber for better digestion, B6 for improved metabolism and vitamin K to promote blood clotting.

. This vegetable not only contains vitamin C but has fiber for better digestion, B6 for improved metabolism and vitamin K to promote blood clotting. Blueberries . Colorful berries are excellent antioxidants and contain high levels of vitamin C. Berries, such as blueberries and strawberries, also help protect the brain against damage from free radicals.

. Colorful berries are excellent antioxidants and contain high levels of vitamin C. Berries, such as blueberries and strawberries, also help protect the brain against damage from free radicals. Chili peppers . According to Healthline, chili peppers are also high in vitamin C and they contain capsaicin, which helps reduce pain and inflammation.

. According to Healthline, chili peppers are also high in vitamin C and they contain capsaicin, which helps reduce pain and inflammation. Thyme . This herb has one of the highest concentrations of vitamin C of all culinary herbs. Sprinkle a little on pasta or salads to boost your immune system.

. This herb has one of the highest concentrations of vitamin C of all culinary herbs. Sprinkle a little on pasta or salads to boost your immune system. Spinach and kale. Both these leafy green vegetables contain vitamin C, as well as other vitamins and minerals such as folate and potassium. If you can, eat them raw as cooking destroys some of the vitamin C content.