WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: scientists | algorithm | predict | diseases | analyze | tongue | color

Scientists Predict Diseases by Analyzing Tongue

woman examining tongue in mirror
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 August 2024 10:06 AM EDT

There's new meaning to the old medical instruction to "stick out your tongue and say aaah."

A computer algorithm developed by Iraqi and Australian researchers can diagnose diabetes, stroke, anemia, COVID-19, and a wide range of vascular and gastrointestinal issues with remarkable accuracy by observing the color of your tongue.

The breakthrough technique proved accurate in 98% of cases observed. According to ScienceDaily, the artificial intelligence (AI) model was trained using 5,260 images to detect diseases.

Special: Don't Spend a Dime on Vitamins — Until You Read This! More HERE!

Scientists from Middle Technical University (MTU) in Baghdad, Iraq and the University of South Australia (UniSA), developed the breakthrough technique that provides a highly accurate on-the-spot diagnosis, confirming the value of AI in medicine.

The new research published in Technologies is the modern version of a 2,000-year-old practice used in Chinese medicine that advocates examining the tongue for signs of disease.

"The color, shape and thickness of the tongue can reveal a litany of diseases," said senior author Ali Al-Naji of UniSA. "Typically, people with diabetes have a yellow tongue; cancer patients a purple tongue with a thick greasy coating; and acute stroke patients present with an unusually shaped red tongue."

Special: Discover Which Vitamin Deficiencies Can Leave You Vulnerable to Sickness... FREE Book!

The professor added that a white tongue can indicate anemia; people with COVID-19 are likely to have a deep red tongue.

For the study, a laptop equipped with a webcam was placed nearly eight inches from a patient's tongue. An imaging system was able to determine the disease based on the photos in almost all cases, the New York Post reported.

"These results confirm that computerized tongue analysis is a secure, efficient, user-friendly and affordable method for disease screening that backs up modern methods with a centuries-old practice," noted study co-author Javaan Chahl, of UniSA. Chahl predicted that smartphones eventually will be able to diagnose diseases using this unique AI technology.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A computer algorithm developed by Iraqi and Australian researchers can diagnose diabetes, stroke, anemia, COVID-19, and a wide range of vascular and gastrointestinal issues with remarkable accuracy by observing the color of your tongue.
scientists, algorithm, predict, diseases, analyze, tongue, color, diagnose, diabetes, anemia
325
2024-06-14
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 10:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved