Schweppes Sugar-Free Ginger Ale Recalled

Schweppes label on a soda bottle
By    |   Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:55 PM EDT

PepsiCo initiated a voluntary recall for more than 230 cases of sugar-and caffeine-free Schweppes Ginger Ale for containing “full sugar” and being unsafe for some people to drink, according to USA Today.

The recall was issued last month for the defective product that was shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. An  FDA announcement stated that during an internal investigation by PepsiCo, the firm discovered that the product labeled Zero Sugar in fact contained full sugar. The recall number for the 233 cases of 5,592 soda cans in question is F-1120-2024.

The status of the recall, which was initiated in early March, is “ongoing,” but no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. It is not immediately clear if the soft drinks have been pulled from the shelves, says  FOOD & WINE. If you have diabetes or are trying to manage your blood sugar, dispose of these full-sugar soft drinks, experts advise.

Here is the information to help identify the recalled Ginger Ale:

• Product: Schweppes ZERO SUGAR GINGER ALE

• UPC: 0 78000 02965 9

• Code information: May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164-MAY20240550VS02164

