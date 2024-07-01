WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: running | slow | jogging | heart | injury | socializing

Slow Running Better for Health

two women jogging slowly together on path near city
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 02:11 PM EDT

It sounds like an oxymoron, but scientists say that slow running is healthier than an all-out sprint. In fact, researchers found that people who are classified as light to moderate joggers had lower mortality rates than strenuous runners or those who didn’t run at all.

The Copenhagen City Heart Study found that the sweet spot for jogging was running two to three times weekly at a slow speed for 1 to 2.5 miles. According to BBC Science Focus Magazine, slow running is defined as a pace at which you can converse easily.

“Slow running helps to reduce resting blood pressure and it promotes a stronger heart,” says Dan Gordon, associate professor of cardiorespiratory exercise physiology at Anglia Ruskin University in England. “You’re still putting your system under stress, but what we’re starting to understand is that you don’t need to put the body under excessive amounts of stress to get cardiovascular adaptation.”

Slow running improves the strength and pumping capacity of the heart, but it also boosts health at the metabolic level, improving insulin resistance and encouraging your body to use stored fat for energy. Another benefit is that slow runners recover faster and are less likely to suffer overuse injuries.

The other benefits, says Gordon, are psychological. Slow running still decreases depression and anxiety like other forms of exercise but also allows for greater social contact because you can carry on a conversation during your run. The expert says that since slow running is less intimidating than a challenging long-distance race, more people are likely to get involved.

“If you’re trying to get people physically fit, there’s no better way of doing it than in a group,” Gordon says. “You have that sense of encouragement. People struggle to reach targets when they’re doing it on their own.”

Research has shown that even elite runners train at a slower pace to build their aerobic capacity. This means improving oxygenation to your lungs and legs so you can run farther and faster with less effort. The message is clear that slow running will not only help you live longer but improve your fitness level at the same time.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
It sounds like an oxymoron, but scientists say that slow running is healthier than an all-out sprint. In fact, researchers found that people who are classified as light to moderate joggers had lower mortality rates than strenuous runners or those who didn't run at all. The...
running, slow, jogging, heart, injury, socializing
358
2024-11-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved