FDA Panel Recommends Pfizer's RSV Vaccine

RSV, respiratory syncytial virus
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 28 February 2023 04:43 PM EST

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended Pfizer Inc's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, paving the way for one of the first approved RSV shots in the United States for older adults.

The FDA advisory committee voted 7 to 4 in favor of the drug, saying data from the clinical study conducted by the company established that the treatment was effective and safe in preventing the lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in 60 years and older. 

