Root Canal May Lower Heart Disease, Diabetes Risk

Nobody wants a root canal, but if you must get one there’s possible benefit for your heart.

Researchers in Britain found that a successful root canal appears to lower inflammation linked to heart disease. It might even improve cholesterol and blood sugar readings.

“Root canal treatment doesn’t just improve oral health — it may also help reduce the risk of serious health conditions like diabetes and heart disease,” said study lead author Dr. Sadia Niazi, senior clinical lecturer in endodontology at King’s College London.

“It’s a powerful reminder that oral health is deeply connected to overall health,” she said.

The findings were published Nov. 18 in the Journal of Translational Medicine.

Root canals are done when teeth become severely damaged or infected. Dentists remove the infected or damaged pulp — the soft tissue inside the tooth that contains nerves and blood vessels. Once that’s done they clean, shape and seal the tooth interior.

In recent years, numerous studies have shown that oral health is intimately related to cardiovascular health. Infections in the mouth can trigger inflammation thought the body, especially the heart, researchers said in background notes.

In the new study, Niazi’s team tracked the overall health of 65 dental patients from Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust for two years after each had received a root canal.

They used specific blood tests to gauge any changes in molecules and proteins that reflect how the body processes substances such as sugar or fat, and how it responds diseases and their treatment.

Niaizi’s team found improvements in blood sugar metabolism post-root canal, with effects large enough to help prevent diabetes.

There were also short-term improvements in blood levels of cholesterol and fatty acids, as well as reductions inflammation, all of which bode well for heart health.

Reductions in circulating bacteria (and related inflammation) caused by the root canal is a likely cause of these improvements, the researchers said.

“Long-standing root canal infections can allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, trigger inflammation, and increase blood glucose and fats levels — raising the risk of serious health issues like heart disease and diabetes,” Niazi said in a Kings College London news release. “It is vital that dental professionals recognize the wider impact of these root canal infections and advocate for early diagnosis and treatment.”

She also believes that dental professionals and other medical specialists need to coordinate care, given the close links between oral health and general health.