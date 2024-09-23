Tufts Lacrosse Players Develop Rare Muscle Disorder

Twelve lacrosse players from Tufts University were diagnosed with a rare but debilitating disorder after participating in 45-minute workout conducted by a trained Navy SEAL graduate of the university. Five were hospitalized with the disorder, called rhabdomyolysis, and remain hospitalized as of last Friday, five days after the September 16 voluntary workout, says HuffPost.

Rhabdomyolysis is a rare muscle injury in which an individual’s muscles break down leading to a life-threatening situation. The injured muscles release proteins and electrolytes into the blood, which can lead to kidney damage and potential death. According to the Cleveland Clinic rhabdomyolysis can happen after an injury or excessive exercise. Symptoms include weak and sore muscles along with changes in the color of your urine.

The condition, also known as rhabdo, can affect anyone, but athletes, firefighters, people who work outdoors and those who work in hot environments are at higher risk of developing the condition, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patrick Collins, executive director of media relations at Tufts said that all team practices have been postponed until “each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation.”

Collins noted that both the number of confirmed cases and those hospitalized could change, “and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local experts.”

The school is conducting an external, independent investigation to review the situation with the goal of taking steps to protect the safety of the student athletes.