×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: raynauds | genes | fingers | toes | cold | numb | blood vessels

Scientists Spot Genes Linked to Raynaud's Phenomenon

a person's hand with Raynaud's phenomenon with two fingertips that are white
(Adobe Stock)

Monday, 16 October 2023 08:09 AM EDT

Scientists have discovered two genes that may trigger Raynaud’s phenomenon, a condition that can cause fingers and toes to go cold and numb because of the constriction of tiny blood vessels under the skin.

“We identify two distinct genes that point to two distinct mechanisms,” lead researcher Maik Pietzner, chair in health data modeling at Queen Mary University of London’s Precision Healthcare University Research Institute, told NBC News.

The condition is triggered by cold temperatures or stress, causing the skin to turn white or blue, then red, according to the Mayo Clinic.

People may not be able to move their hands well during an attack, Dr. Marie Gerhard-Herman, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, told NBC News.

“It gets painful and numb,” Gerhard-Herman added.

About 2% to 5% of the population is affected, more often women.

Primary Raynaud’s is often diagnosed in teenage girls and women in their 20s. It is the most common form.

Although typically treated with lifestyle changes, certain medications can help.

“The main therapy currently is a class of drugs called calcium channel blockers,” Dr. Laura Hummers, a rheumatologist and an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, told NBC News. “Those therapies are fairly helpful.”

The drugs do lower blood pressure, which can cause dizziness, headache and constipation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“About half the people who have primary Raynaud’s phenomenon have another first-degree relative who also has Raynaud’s,” said Hummers, who co-directs John Hopkins Scleroderma Center.

Secondary Raynaud’s is rare. It can have serious symptoms, including ulcers and gangrene on the fingers. It occurs in people who have autoimmune conditions, including lupus and scleroderma, NBC News reported.

The genes found in the study, published Oct. 16 in the journal Nature Communications, are only involved in primary Raynaud’s.

The study included UK Biobank data from more than 440,000 people. Researchers found more than 5,000 cases of Raynaud’s. About 68% were primary Raynaud’s cases.

The scientists found that one gene variant affects how blood vessels narrow. Those with the variant had a higher number of a particular receptor for hormones that are released under stress or cold. Another gene variant affects how blood vessels relax.

An existing antidepressant, mirtazapine (Remeron), acts on the receptor and may be able to be repurposed for Raynaud's treatment, Pietzner said.

“For patients, it’s all about finding treatments,” Pietzner added.

“The genetic studies that have been done in Raynaud’s up until this point hadn’t been as compelling as this one,” Hummers said. “It’s a huge step forward."

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Scientists have discovered two genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon, a condition that can cause fingers and toes to go cold and numb because of the constriction of tiny blood vessels under the skin. "We identify two distinct genes that point to two distinct...
raynauds, genes, fingers, toes, cold, numb, blood vessels
427
2023-09-16
Monday, 16 October 2023 08:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved