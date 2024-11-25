Massive Recall of Blood Pressure Medications

Over 110,000 bottles of a popular blood pressure medication were recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after authorities found that a key ingredient used in the product was compromised.

The drug, called Ramipril, is classified as an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor to treat high blood pressure and other health issues. Ramipril relaxes the blood vessels, according to the Mayo Clinic. This lowers blood pressure and increases the supply of blood and oxygen to the heart. Ramipril is also used in some patients with heart failure after a heart attack.

Since nearly half of U.S. adults are living with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, and only one in four have it under control, the news poses concern for those taking Ramipril.

According to The Healthy, on Oct. 23, the FDA recalled 112,770 bottles of Ramipril, produced by Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., company based in Baltimore. On Nov. 19, the FDA issued a risk classification update for the recall, saying that an "active pharmaceutical ingredient was sourced from an unapproved vendor."

It was noted that the products were produced in Goa, India, and may have been distributed throughout the U.S., reported The Healthy.

While the health consequences may not be medically serious, according to authorities, it's recommended to avoid the following formulations of Ramipril 2.5 mg capsules:

•90 count (NDC 68180-589-09, Lots G326781, exp. date Sept. 30, 2025, GA04468, exp. date May 31, 2025)

•100 count (NDC 68180-589-01, Lots G326763, exp. date Sept. 30, 2025, GA03041, exp. date March 31, 2026, GA03725, exp. date April 30, 2026, GA04402, exp. date May 31, 2026)

•500 count (NDC 68180-589-02, Lots G326782, exp. date Sept. 30, 2025, GA04462, exp. date May 31, 2026) However, the California Board of Pharmacy indicates that an additional 8 lots of Ramipril Capsules 5 mg and 13 lots of Ramipril Capsules 10 mg also recalled to the retail level. Experts advise consumers to discard the medications or return them to the place of purchase.

In February, authorities in the U.K. announced the recall of Ramipril 1.25 mg tablets by Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited because of flaws in their formulation.