The Health Benefits of Pumpkin Spice

pumpkin spice latte, some little pumpkins, and pumpkin spice in a little ramekin
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 03:22 PM EDT

As fall arrives, pumpkin spice is everywhere — in lattes, pastries, pasta, yogurt, ice cream, even popcorn. Love it or not, the aroma of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and allspice instantly signals autumn. Beyond flavor, these spices also offer powerful health perks.

According to Health, pumpkin spice’s key ingredients may reduce inflammation, support heart health, regulate blood sugar, and improve digestion. Here’s why:

  • High in antioxidants. These compounds fight free radicals that accelerate aging and contribute to cancer and heart disease.
  • Reduces inflammation. Ginger’s phytochemicals — gingerol and shogaol — have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.
  • Balances blood sugar. Cinnamon may help lower blood sugar and fight diabetes by imitating insulin and boosting glucose transport, says Healthline.
  • Protects the heart. Spices such as cinnamon and ginger can slow artery-clogging plaque and regulate blood fats.
  • Aids digestion. Allspice and cloves have long been used for gut health. Ginger’s gingerol calms the stomach, relieves constipation, and supports bowel regularity, reports Study Finds.

Use With Caution

Pumpkin spice is generally safe, but some people may experience side effects. Ginger can cause abdominal discomfort or heartburn, while cinnamon — especially the common cassia variety — contains coumarin, a natural compound that may cause liver damage or blood-thinning if consumed in excess. Even Ceylon cinnamon, considered safer, may pose risks for pregnant women.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

