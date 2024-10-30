Pumpkin Packs a Powerful Nutritional Punch

They’re everywhere! Pumpkins are on display in every shape and color in supermarkets across the country. While carving them is lots of fun for the family this Halloween, eating this fruit bestows a myriad of important health benefits.

According to Rebecca Kastin, a graduate of the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and a board-certified health and wellness coach, while pumpkins can be enjoyed in spicy lattes or Thanksgiving pies, they should be part of a healthy diet any time of the year.

“This humble, bright orange fruit is actually a nutritional powerhouse,” she tells Newsmax. “Packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, pumpkin offers a whole range of health benefits that make it worth enjoying far beyond the fall season.”

Here’s the nutritional overview for one cup of pumpkin, a member of the gourd family:

• Calories: 49

• Protein: 2 grams

• Fat: Less than 1 gram

• Carbs: 12 grams

• Fiber: 3 grams

• Vitamin A: 245% of your daily needs

• Vitamin C: 19% of your daily needs

• Potassium: 16% of your daily needs

Pumpkin is also loaded with vitamins E, B2, and important minerals like copper and manganese.

According to WebMD, pumpkins are rich in beta carotene which converts in your body to vitamin A. You need vitamin A to see, ward off germs, and keep your reproductive system working efficiently. It also helps keep other organs, such as your heart and lungs, healthy.

Low in calories, nutrient dense. “Pumpkin is incredibly nutrient dense, meaning you get a lot of nutrition for very few calories,” says Kastin, an instructor at Florida Atlantic University’s Marcus Institute. “One cup of cooked pumpkin has just 49 calories, making it a great option if you’re trying to manage your weight while still getting plenty of vitamins and minerals.”

Boosts vision. Just as carrots are good for your eyes, pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene too, which your body converts into vitamin A. This nutrient is essential for maintaining good vision, especially in low-light conditions. It also helps protect your eyes as you age, reducing the risk for cataracts and macular degeneration.

Protects against germs. Eating pumpkin is helpful for fending off those fall and winter germs as it is loaded with immune-boosting nutrients, especially vitamins A and C. Vitamin A helps strengthen your skin and mucous membranes, which act as barriers against infections, while vitamin C increases the production of white blood cells, which are vital for fighting off bacteria and viruses. Adding pumpkin to your diet is a simple way to help keep colds and flu at bay. Pumpkin also contains omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, selenium and iron, which may help manage immune-related diseases, says WebMD.

Supports heart health. Pumpkin is rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure by counterbalancing the effects of sodium in your diet. Plus, its fiber content can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, further reducing the risk of heart disease.

Helps weight loss. Thanks to its high fiber content, a serving of pumpkin keeps you feeling fuller longer, which can help curb cravings and prevent overeating. Plus, the fiber helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it a smart choice for people managing diabetes or trying to avoid energy crashes after meals.

Benefits the skin. Pumpkin’s high levels of beta-carotene helps to protect your skin from UV damage. Plus, vitamin C in pumpkin boosts collagen production, which keeps your skin firm and smooth. “You can say goodbye to dull skin and hello to that pumpkin glow,” says Kastin.

Promotes a healthy gut. Pumpkin’s fiber isn’t just great for weight management — it’s also a key player in promoting healthy digestion. Fiber helps keep things moving in your digestive system, preventing constipation and supporting a healthy gut. If you want to keep your digestive tract happy, adding pumpkin to your diet can help.

Stabilizes blood sugar. Despite being slightly sweet, pumpkin has a low glycemic load, meaning it won’t cause major spikes in your blood sugar levels. The fiber in pumpkin also slows the absorption of sugars, which can help keep your blood sugar stable. This makes pumpkin a great option for people with diabetes or anyone looking to avoid spikes in sugar levels.

To get more pumpkin into your life, add pumpkin puree to your morning smoothie for a boost of fiber and nutrients. Stir pumpkin into your oatmeal or yogurt for added creaminess and a sweet, earthy flavor. You can always roast pumpkin and serve it as a side dish, or as a tasty addition to soups and stews, says Kastin.

“Don’t forget the seeds,” she adds. “Roasted pumpkin seeds, also called pepitas, are a crunchy, nutrient-packed snack full of healthy fats and magnesium.” While the shells of the seeds are safe to eat, some people may have digestive issues and would be better off eating the shelled version. Here are dozens of tasty pumpkin recipes from the Food Network.

When you’re buying canned pumpkin, just be sure it’s 100% pure pumpkin puree, and not the sugary pumpkin pie filling.