Common Skin Condition Linked to 16 Types of Cancer

A new study reveals that psoriasis, a skin condition that affects an estimated 8 million Americans, could have serious health implications. The research, published in the journal Nature, determined that having psoriasis increases risk of developing 16 different types of cancer.

According to The Healthy, Chinese scientists were even able to establish a cause-and-effect relationship between the skin disorder and two types of cancer: lung and breast cancer The research team examined data from more than 13,456 patients who had psoriasis and 463,136 who didn’t have the common skin condition. Psoriasis is characterized by skin rashes around the knees, elbows, midsection, and palms. It’s a chronic autoimmune disease with an inflammatory component, says the Mayo Clinic.

The investigators examined the link between psoriasis and different types of cancer using a variety of scientific analysis tools. They were able to confirm a link between the skin disorder and higher risks of cancer of the lungs, kidney, liver, non-melanoma skin, oral cavity, lymph nodes, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that previous researchers had noted. But they found a new association between psoriasis and cancer of the breast, penis, anal canal and mesothelioma.

The new study authors noted that more research is needed to establish the exact cause and connection but ascertained that having psoriasis suggests a “significant hereditary predisposition” to cancer. They also pointed out that psoriasis-related genes are significantly different in lung and breast cancer tissues and suggested that clinicians be watchful in screening for lung and breast cancer in patients with psoriasis.

People suffering from psoriasis can lower their risk of developing cancer by following a nutritious diet, exercising, not smoking, and drinking less alcohol. It’s also important to have regular cancer screenings, including coloscopies, mammograms and lung imaging.