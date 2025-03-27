The Danger of Eating too Much Protein

As we age, getting enough protein into our diets is essential. Eating the right amount of protein at the right time during the day helps boost brain health, says Stephen Perrine, author of The Whole Body Reset. “Our bodies need protein at each meal to keep the process of protein synthesis cranking along,” he explains.

Research shows that eating just the right amount of protein can also help lower blood pressure, according to Well+Good. The China Health and Nutrition Survey found that people who ate a variety of protein foods had the most health benefits.

However, according to Harvard Health, eating too much protein can be harmful to your health. For example, people who consume a very high protein diet are at increased risk for kidney stones. Eating a diet that has a lot of red meat as your main protein source along with saturated fats can lead to a higher risk of heart disease and colon cancer.

Consuming too much protein can have other negative health side effects. Here are some examples:

• Bloating. When people eat too fast or ingest gas-producing foods, their stomachs may appear bloated. But Lyssie Lakatos and Tammy Lakatos Shames, both registered dietitians and personal trainers who are also known as The Nutrition Twins, say that when people go on a high-protein diet, they often exclude fiber-rich foods which leads to constipation and bloating.

• Belly fat. Abdominal fat occurs when we eat too much, even if it’s protein. “For most people, more protein doesn’t mean bigger muscle, it can mean more body fat, including around the midsection,” according to the Lakatos twins. To offset this side effect, it’s important to challenge your muscles by weight training consistently to use that extra protein for muscle growth.

• Bad breath. If you slash carbohydrates too much, your body can enter a state called ketosis in which it pulls energy from alternative sources, says Eat This, Not That! This may cause what is known as “keto breath,” a distinct taste or odor in the mouth that has a metallic flavor or odor similar to nail polish remover, says Healthline.

• Slower brain function. Your brain needs the right balance of carbohydrates for optimum performance. If you suddenly up your intake of protein and slash the carbs, you may not be giving your body enough carbohydrates to fuel the brain. The result could be an inability to focus and brain fog. The Nutrition Twins suggest that even eating a piece of fruit can offset this side effect.

So how much protein is just right?

“It really depends on many factors such as activity level, age, muscle mass and overall health,” Lyssie Lakatos tells Newsmax. While the current Dietary Reference Intake (DRI) recommends 54 grams of protein daily for a sedentary person, Lakatos says that for most of her clients who want to lose weight and feel better, she recommends between 45 and 60 grams of protein daily for women and between 50 and 70 grams for men.

“This keeps blood sugar levels stable and prevents hunger without being excessive,” she says. To get roughly 20 grams of protein, you should have 3 ounces of fish, chicken, or meat, about ¾ cup Greek yogurt, two whole eggs plus two egg whites, or one cup of beans at each meal. Some high protein snacks include hard-boiled eggs, peanut butter and celery sticks, cheese slices and a handful of almonds.