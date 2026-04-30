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Tags: pregnancy | children | psychiatric disorders | sleep | anxiety | medications | benzodiazepines

Study: Sleep, Anxiety Meds Appear Safe in Pregnancy

pregnant woman in pajamas with pills, glass of water in her hands
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:10 PM EDT

Insomnia and anxiety are very common during pregnancy — and for some moms, sedatives are prescribed to help manage the symptoms.

Now, a large new study, published in The BMJ, offers some reassurance regarding the safety of taking sedatives while pregnant.

The researchers tracked nearly 4 million children born in South Korea between 2010 and 2022, comparing outcomes based on whether they were exposed to benzodiazepines or Z-hypnotics in the womb. The children were followed until 2023.

The study looked at 12 neurodevelopmental conditions, including ADHD, autism, intellectual disability and behavioral disorder.

At first, exposed children appeared to have slightly higher rates of psychiatric conditions. But when researchers compared siblings — accounting for shared genetics and environment — that difference disappeared.

Some small increases were seen with use early or late in pregnancy and with longer use of sleep medications — areas that may need more investigation.

But overall, the study suggests, there is "no substantial evidence that prenatal exposure to benzodiazepines or Z-hypnotics increases the risk of psychiatric disorders in children."

Yongtai Cho, a doctoral candidate at Sungkyunkwan University in South Korea, led the study.

An accompanying editorial called the findings reassuring but urged careful use, while also weighing the risks of untreated anxiety or insomnia during pregnancy. Hyesung Lee, an associate professor of medical informatics at Kangwon National University in South Korea, was the lead editorialist.

© HealthDay


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Insomnia and anxiety are very common during pregnancy - and for some moms, sedatives are prescribed to help manage the symptoms. Now, a large new study, published in The BMJ, offers some reassurance regarding the safety of taking sedatives while pregnant.The researchers...
pregnancy, children, psychiatric disorders, sleep, anxiety, medications, benzodiazepines, z-hypnotics
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2026-10-30
Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:10 PM
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