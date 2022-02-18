6 Ways to Prevent Prediabetes From Progressing to Diabetes

According to the American Diabetes Association, a whopping 96 million American adults have prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not elevated enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Experts say that it is important to know that prediabetes doesn’t have to lead to type 2 diabetes. With simple lifestyle changes, dietitians say you can bring blood sugar levels back to normal and prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

“The onset of type 2 diabetes is gradual, with most individuals progressing through a state of prediabetes,” says Dr. Michael Greger, a best-selling author and creator of the website NutritionFacts.org. “Since current methods of treating diabetes remain inadequate, prevention is preferable.”

Greger points to a landmark study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in which thousands of study subjects were divided into three groups. One group was given the leading diabetes drug, metformin, the second followed a regimen of diet and exercise and the third, the placebo group, did not make changes.

The group who took metformin — a diabetes drug with side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, and even death — fared better than the placebo group. However, those who followed a healthy diet and exercised did even better. The lifestyle intervention participants experienced a whopping 58% reduced risk of developing diabetes compared to only 31% reduced risk for those who took the medication.

“The lifestyle intervention was significantly more effective than the drug and had fewer side effects,” says Greger. “More than three-quarters of those on the drug reported gastrointestinal symptoms.”

Here are six daily habits to cultivate to prevent prediabetes from becoming type 2 diabetes: