How Your Sitting Posture Affects Your Health

Sit up straight. Your mom and teachers were right.

Poor sitting posture can cause pain throughout the body, and even increase your risk of blood clots.

According to Healthline Wellness Wire, sitting with your legs crossed, for example, can cause pressure in the gluteal muscles and misalign the hips and pelvis.

A study found that sitting cross-legged for 30 minutes significantly raised blood pressure readings.

Other troublesome body positions can strain your postural tissues and muscles. These include:

• Sitting slumped to one side while bending your spine.

• Crossing your knees, ankles, or arms.

• Sitting in one position for too long without a break.

• Looking down at screens, which strains your neck.

Practicing better seated posture may help reduce headaches and muscle strain in your shoulders, neck and back. It may take practice but being aware of your seated posture can do wonders for your health.

• Adjust your computer screen so you can sit up tall, looking straight ahead while working.

• Make sure your feet are flat on the floor and that your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. You may need to use a footrest for this.

• Keep your elbows by your side and create a 90-degree angle with your arms.

• Relax your shoulders. Periodically roll them gently up and back, to alleviate tense muscles.

• Take frequent walking breaks throughout the day, at least once every hour.

Remember that too much sitting can also increase your risk for cognitive decline, as well as hurt your physical health. A recent study, published in JAMA Network, followed nearly 50,000 adults in the U.K. aged 60 years and older, and found that “more time spent in sedentary behaviors was significantly associated with higher incidence of all-cause dementia.”

Fortunately, research also shows that active exercise for 140 minutes weekly can offset the increased risks of death, and particularly heart disease, cause by a sedentary lifestyle.