How to Prevent Illnesses from Swimming Pools

There may be danger lurking in those refreshing pool dips. Even though chemicals like chlorine and bromine kill most viruses and bacteria, certain germs can remain in the water or in the air surrounding a pool.

According to HuffPost Life, one of the most common causes of swimming-related sickness is diarrhea.

If someone swimming in the same water has diarrhea you can pick up germs like cryptosporidium, norovirus, giardia, shigella and E. coli, said Jasen Kunz, at the Environmental Health Services Branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While chemicals can effectively kill bacteria if the pH is accurate, people still can be exposed to germs during the time it takes for chlorine to kill them.

Cryptosporidium is especially resistant to chlorine and accounted for 49% of infectious outbreaks in pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds from 2015-2019, according to a CDC report. People with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to infection from this parasite that can cause severe diarrhea.

Kunz advises showering before and after using a pool and covering any wounds completely with a water-proof bandage. If you have babies or toddlers, change their diapers away from the pool and make sure older kids visit the bathroom frequently.

Experts caution never to pee in pools, as this can cause chemical reactions that endanger your heart and lungs.

Ear infections are another common illness caused by pool water staying in the outer ear canal. Water can break down protective wax and skin, providing an environment for bacteria to multiply. Symptoms include pain, itchiness, drainage from the ear, or redness and swelling. When you are done swimming, completely dry out the ear to prevent infection by using a towel and pulling down the ear lobe to help drain out water. You can also use ear plugs or wear a swimming cap to protect the ears. If water remains, you can use a hair dryer on the lowest heat, holding it several inches from the ear, says the CDC.

Pool chemicals can irritate your eyes and trigger rashes or coughing. Chlorine in the pool can turn into chemical irritants when combined with sweat, urine and dirt, says HuffPost Life. These irritants are called chloramines which can cause red, itchy eyes, rashes, nasal irritation, coughing and wheezing says the CDC. Kunz adds that improper pH levels can also lead to skin and eye irritation.

Swimming is an excellent exercise and can certainly boost your mood during these scorching temperatures, and by taking a few precautionary measures you can safely enjoy cooling off.