WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pool | swimming | chlorine | bromine | viruses | bacteria

How to Prevent Illnesses from Swimming Pools

man in swimming cap swimming in pool
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 19 July 2024 05:04 PM EDT

There may be danger lurking in those refreshing pool dips. Even though chemicals like chlorine and bromine kill most viruses and bacteria, certain germs can remain in the water or in the air surrounding a pool.

According to HuffPost Life, one of the most common causes of  swimming-related sickness is diarrhea.

If someone swimming in the same water has diarrhea you can pick up germs like cryptosporidium, norovirus, giardia, shigella and E. coli, said Jasen Kunz, at the Environmental Health Services Branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While chemicals can effectively kill bacteria if the pH is accurate, people still can be exposed to germs during the time it takes for chlorine to kill them.

Cryptosporidium is especially resistant to chlorine and accounted for 49% of infectious outbreaks in pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds from 2015-2019, according to a CDC report. People with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to infection from this parasite that can cause severe diarrhea.

Kunz advises showering before and after using a pool and covering any wounds completely with a water-proof bandage. If you have babies or toddlers, change their diapers away from the pool and make sure older kids visit the bathroom frequently.

Experts caution never to pee in pools, as this can cause chemical reactions that endanger your heart and lungs.

Ear infections are another common illness caused by pool water staying in the outer ear canal. Water can break down protective wax and skin, providing an environment for bacteria to multiply. Symptoms include pain, itchiness, drainage from the ear, or redness and swelling. When you are done swimming, completely dry out the ear to prevent infection by using a towel and pulling down the ear lobe to help drain out water. You can also use ear plugs or wear a swimming cap to protect the ears. If water remains, you can use a hair dryer on the lowest heat, holding it several inches from the ear, says the CDC.

Pool chemicals can irritate your eyes and trigger rashes or coughing. Chlorine in the pool can turn into chemical irritants when combined with sweat, urine and dirt, says HuffPost Life. These irritants are called chloramines which can cause red, itchy eyes, rashes, nasal irritation, coughing and wheezing says the CDC. Kunz adds that improper pH levels can also lead to skin and eye irritation.

Swimming is an excellent exercise and can certainly boost your mood during these scorching temperatures, and by taking a few precautionary measures you can safely enjoy cooling off.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
There may be danger lurking in those refreshing pool dips. Even though chemicals like chlorine and bromine kill most viruses and bacteria, certain germs can remain in the water or in the air surrounding a pool. According to HuffPost Life, one of the most common causes of ...
pool, swimming, chlorine, bromine, viruses, bacteria
427
2024-04-19
Friday, 19 July 2024 05:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved