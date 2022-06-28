5 Benefits of Snacking on Pistachios

Pistachios are heart-healthy tree nuts that have been around for centuries, but research is just unearthing the many health benefits of this tasty snack. Packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals, a one-ounce serving, about 49 pistachios, has only 150 calories.

“Most of the pistachios in the U.S. are grown in the naturally rich soils of California’s San Joaquin Valley, where the warm days and cool nights create the perfect setting to grow heart-healthy pistachios,” says registered dietitian Maggie Moon.

According to Good Housekeeping, pistachios are packed with nutritional benefits: