A Handful of Pistachio Nuts Can Save Your Sight

Researchers at Tufts University found that eating two ounces of pistachio nuts daily improved the eyesight of adults after just 12 weeks. Pistachio nuts are the only nuts that contain lutein, one of the compounds that help form protective pigments in the retina. These macular pigments guard the eye from ultraviolet light damage and improve vision.

Studies show that macular pigments may prevent the development or progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), particularly in its more advanced forms. Macular pigments are important for maintaining the health of the eye and preserving vision, according to the Lowy Medical Research Institute.

Lutein is a carotenoid related to beta-carotene and vitamin A. Many people think of lutein as "the eye vitamin,” says WebMD. It functions as a light filter, protecting eye tissues from sunlight damage. Foods rich in lutein include egg yolks, spinach, kale, corn, orange pepper, kiwifruit, grapes, zucchini, and squash.

But it’s also found in pistachios, which may be a better food source because nuts have a natural fat content that helps the body absorb lutein more effectively.

According to Study Finds, the Tufts study published in The Journal of Nutrition, followed 36 healthy adults between the ages of 40 and 70 who did not consume large amounts of lutein. The researchers gave half the participants two ounces (about two handfuls) of unsalted pistachio nuts daily, while the second group ate their normal diet.

After only six weeks, the group that ate pistachios had significant improvement in their pigment levels while the control group showed no changes. The improvements held steady at the end of the 12-week study. The benefits seen with eating pistachio nuts were comparable or even better than previous studies using higher doses of lutein from other sources. This could be due to the natural fats found in nuts that makes the lutein in pistachios more easily absorbed.

“Our findings indicate that pistachios are not only a nutritious snack, but they may also provide significant benefits for eye health,” said lead author of the study Tammy M. Scott, a research assistant professor at the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. “This is especially important as people age and face higher risks of vision impairment.”