Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Pistachio Cream

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have issued a Salmonella outbreak alert linked to pistachio cream.

​The agencies, in conjunction with public health officials in two states, are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Emek-brand pistachio cream, a shelf-stable nut butter cream that is sold online nationwide to wholesale distributors, restaurants, and food service locations. The FDA is currently determining whether this lot is in distribution and if other lots or products are affected.

Four individuals across two states have contracted the same strain of Salmonella. All four reported eating pistachio cream. One person has been hospitalized; however, no deaths have been reported at this time.

The CDC is directing consumers and affected industries to not eat, sell, or serve Emek-brand pistachio cream with a use-by date of Oct. 19, 2026 (production code: 241019) and to thoroughly disinfect items and surfaces that may have come in contact with the product.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, vomiting, stomach cramps, and dehydration. Most people recover within a week, but serious illness can occur, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC.