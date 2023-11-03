Pickleball Benefits the Body and Mind

With over 50 million Americans hitting the courts last year, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. And a new report from the Apple Heart and Movement Study (AHMS) found that pickleball, like tennis, improves not only heart health, but mental health as well.

According to HuffPost, the odds of reporting a depressive mood was 60% lower among frequent pickleball players compared to the general group of study participants. The AHMS study found that racket sports help people work out their body and their mind, making them one of the healthiest physical activities available.

“The potential reasons for this observation could be attributed to a number of different reasons, including the sport’s impact on hormones, neuromuscular coordination, resilience and more,” said Dr. Calum MacRae, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and principal investigator of the study. MacRae says that playing pickleball, like other aerobic sports, helps release endorphins that relieve pain, reduce stress and boost well-being.

It’s also a fun way to meet the recommended guidelines for physical activity, which is 150 minutes of moderate to intense activity each week. Pickleball games last roughly 90 minutes on average, helping you knock out more than half the weekly physical activity you need to stay fit in just one session.

Pickleball also helps maintain social connections with friends and family, or is an opportunity to make new relationships with people of all ages. When you join a league, you develop a whole new community of people with different skill levels and backgrounds.

Playing a sport presents challenges and a sense of purpose, say experts, who point out that pickleball gives players a goal to work towards, whether it’s winning the game or improving skills. Winning can also lead to a sense of pride and accomplishment.

MacRae adds that playing pickleball outdoors leads to more exposure to sunlight. Research has shown that the more natural light we are exposed to, the better our sleep quality, activity levels, and overall quality of life.

The game also helps improve quick thinking and strategy, which can help prevent cognitive decline. Some studies have found that sports like pickleball and other racket sports can improve memory and processing speed, says HuffPost.

Pickleball not only works your body, but it also exercises your mind which, in turn, may help decrease stress and anxiety.

HOW TO GET STARTED

If you are new to the sport, start slowly by watching videos of the game or taking a pickleball clinic to learn the basics. Listen to your body. If muscles start to ache, slow down and limit your play to 30 minutes instead of hours.

Since pickleball has become so popular the number of sport-related injuries has soared, mainly because so many players are over the age of 50. It’s important to get an assessment from your primary care physician or physical therapist before jumping on the bandwagon, especially if you’ve been sedentary. You’ll find more safety tips and suggestions for playing pickleball here.