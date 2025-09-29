WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: phrma | website | drugs | prescription | direct | manufacturers

Pharma Group to Launch Direct-to-Consumer Website

man holding drug bottles and using laptop
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 29 September 2025 09:44 AM EDT

U.S. pharmaceutical lobby group PhRMA said on Monday it would launch a new website in January to help patients buy prescription drugs directly from manufacturers, bypassing pharmacy benefit managers and other middlemen.

The site, to be called AmericasMedicines.com, will allow drugmakers to list medicines available for direct purchase and connect patients with programs that offer lower prices and fewer barriers to access.

The move is part of a broader push by the biopharmaceutical industry to simplify how Americans get their medicines and reduce out-of-pocket costs as the Trump administration seeks to lower drug prices in the U.S.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
U.S. pharmaceutical lobby group PhRMA said on Monday it would launch a new website in January to help patients buy prescription drugs directly from manufacturers, bypassing pharmacy benefit managers and other middlemen. The site, to be called AmericasMedicines.com, will...
phrma, website, drugs, prescription, direct, manufacturers
97
2025-44-29
Monday, 29 September 2025 09:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved