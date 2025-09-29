Pharma Group to Launch Direct-to-Consumer Website

U.S. pharmaceutical lobby group PhRMA said on Monday it would launch a new website in January to help patients buy prescription drugs directly from manufacturers, bypassing pharmacy benefit managers and other middlemen.

The site, to be called AmericasMedicines.com, will allow drugmakers to list medicines available for direct purchase and connect patients with programs that offer lower prices and fewer barriers to access.

The move is part of a broader push by the biopharmaceutical industry to simplify how Americans get their medicines and reduce out-of-pocket costs as the Trump administration seeks to lower drug prices in the U.S.