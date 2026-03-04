The Evidence Behind Pet Ownership and Longevity

Numerous studies suggest that having a pet, especially a dog or cat, may contribute to a longer and healthier life. Research has shown that pet owners often experience lower blood pressure, reduced cholesterol levels, and decreased feelings of loneliness.

A 2019 study published by the American Heart Association found that dog ownership was linked to improved cardiovascular health and a lower risk of death, particularly for individuals who had previously suffered from heart disease or stroke. This population enjoyed a 31% lowered risk of death. The study also revealed that having a dog lowered the risk of mortality from all causes by an impressive 24%.

Pets encourage physical activity and social interaction, both of which are associated with increased longevity. The companionship they provide can help reduce stress and promote emotional well-being, factors that are important for overall health and longevity.

According to the New York Times, there’s a caveat in these proposals. Experts say that while dog owners, in particular, tend to be more physically active since they often meet the standard guidelines of 150 minutes of walking weekly, only 60% of owners actually walk their dogs.

“We have to distinguish dog ownership — having a dog in your household — from dog walking,” noted researcher Adrian Bauman, a professor of public health at the University of Sydney in Australia. Bauman’s own research found that there was no difference in mortality risk when dog owners and non-owners were equally active.

However, Bauman concedes that dog ownership “really has some substantial health benefits in countering the health consequences of loneliness and isolation.”

On the flip side of the coin, research has also shown that people who live an unhealthy lifestyle share the consequences with their pet. Swedish researcher Tove Fall found that if a dog develops Type 2 diabetes, its owner is also more likely to develop the condition.

While much attention has been given to the benefits of dog ownership, research indicates that cat owners may experience positive effects on longevity and overall health.

Several studies have found that having a cat can help lower stress levels and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, largely due to the calming presence and affectionate companionship cats provide. In fact, a 2009 study published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Neurology suggested that cat owners were less likely to die from cardiovascular disease compared to those without cats.

Additionally, the act of caring for a cat can encourage routines and provide emotional support, which are linked to improved mental health and reduced feelings of isolation. While cats may not require the same level of physical activity as dogs, their companionship still plays a significant role in enhancing quality of life and potentially contributing to a longer lifespan.

Experts argue that the health benefits of pet ownership may simply boil down to demographics. Most dog owners tend to be younger, wealthier and more educated than non-owners, which may explain why they often live longer. When these factors are controlled, some research reports that the longevity benefits of dog ownership decrease or vanish.

And owning a pet can also be stressful. Housetraining, expensive vet bills and even eventually losing your precious companion is hard both physically and emotionally.

However, while there can be pitfalls, the overwhelming evidence suggests it is worth giving pet ownership a go, for both body and mind.