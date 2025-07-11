The Best Exercise for Your Personality Type

A new study reveals how your personality type determines which exercise programs may yield the best results for you. According to TODAY, acknowledging your personality traits can help steer you to choosing the right workout.

“Our personalities are largely dictated by how our brains are wired,” explains Flaminia Ronca, co-author of the paper. Ronca is an associate professor who leads the Exercise Neuroscience Research Group at University College London. “Our personality can influence how we respond to, and engage with, exercise.”

For the study, Ronca and her colleagues divided 132 people into the “Big Five” categories of personality traits: extroversion, conscientiousness, agreeableness, neuroticism and openness. After researchers assessed participants baseline fitness levels they were randomly assigned to three cycling classes of different lengths and intensities, and one weekly bodyweight strength training workout. A control group rested and stretched.

After two months, participants’ enjoyment and stress levels were measured again. Here are the results:

• Extroverts. This outgoing group tends to be fit and are more likely to join a gym. They prefer high intensity exercise like high intensity interval training (HIIT). They also enjoy team sports where there’s interaction with fellow exercisers.

• Neurotic or anxious people. This group prefers at-home workouts, enjoying light exercise sessions where they aren’t being watched, the study authors reported. Ronca says that this group needs more independent space and privacy where they aren’t feeling judged by others. Surprisingly, neurotic people were less stressed after exercise, perhaps reaping the most benefit of the Big Five.

• Conscientious people. This group tends to be fit because they exercise to be healthy, so they didn’t display any particular preference for a type of exercise. They just focus on doing something beneficial for their body. But those who value orderliness and careful planning may also prefer attending schedule-based activities because this suits their organized nature.

• Openness. Open-minded people like to explore new sensations, so they are more likely to try varied routines. They might be drawn to unconventional forms of exercise, novel fitness classes, or activities that engage both mind and body. This could include dance, yoga, martial arts, or innovative group fitness trends that stimulate their sense of exploration and creativity.

Interestingly, the study found no relationship between agreeableness and physical activity preference. Ronca summed up her study by saying, “Just do something you enjoy, and no matter what you do, keep moving.”