WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: personality | organized | active | stress | anxiety | mood | longevity

Being Organized Can Help You Live Longer

woman sitting at table making a list on piece of paper
(Dreamtime)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 October 2025 02:51 PM EDT

A new study finds that being organized, active, and helpful to others may boost your lifespan — while stress, anxiety, and moodiness may cut it short.

The research, published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research and led by the University of Edinburgh, analyzed data from more than 22,000 participants across four major studies with follow-ups ranging from six to 28 years. The results uncovered a compelling link between personality traits and longevity.

Organization and Longevity

The scientists found that individuals who maintained structured routines, set clear goals, and managed daily activities efficiently tended to enjoy better health and longer lives. Traits such as being lively, responsible, hard-working, thorough, and helpful were all linked to reduced mortality risk.

In fact, those who stayed active had a 21% lower risk of dying during the study period. Helping others and staying engaged also appeared to strengthen social ties, reduce isolation, and improve emotional health—all factors known to support longevity.

The Downside of Stress and Moodiness

On the flip side, people who described themselves as moody, anxious, or easily upset faced shorter lifespans. The researchers noted that negative emotional traits may contribute to harmful stress responses that undermine both mental and physical health.

Why Organization Matters

The research team believes the benefits of being organized come from healthier lifestyle habits. People with structured routines are more likely to exercise regularly, eat nutritious meals, and stay on top of medical check-ups — all of which contribute to better long-term outcomes.

“What our research does suggest is that personality could play a supporting role – one that’s underestimated in medicine and public health,” said Páraic O’Súilleabháin, co-author of the study and associate professor of psychology at the University of Limerick in Ireland.

A Blueprint for a Longer Life

The findings highlight that cultivating a proactive, structured approach to daily living — along with building positive social connections — can add meaningful years to your life.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A new study finds that being organized, active, and helpful to others may boost your lifespan - while stress, anxiety, and moodiness may cut it short. The research, published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research and led by the University of Edinburgh, analyzed data from...
personality, organized, active, stress, anxiety, mood, longevity, live, longer
315
2025-51-01
Wednesday, 01 October 2025 02:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved