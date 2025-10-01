Being Organized Can Help You Live Longer

A new study finds that being organized, active, and helpful to others may boost your lifespan — while stress, anxiety, and moodiness may cut it short.

The research, published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research and led by the University of Edinburgh, analyzed data from more than 22,000 participants across four major studies with follow-ups ranging from six to 28 years. The results uncovered a compelling link between personality traits and longevity.

Organization and Longevity

The scientists found that individuals who maintained structured routines, set clear goals, and managed daily activities efficiently tended to enjoy better health and longer lives. Traits such as being lively, responsible, hard-working, thorough, and helpful were all linked to reduced mortality risk.

In fact, those who stayed active had a 21% lower risk of dying during the study period. Helping others and staying engaged also appeared to strengthen social ties, reduce isolation, and improve emotional health—all factors known to support longevity.

The Downside of Stress and Moodiness

On the flip side, people who described themselves as moody, anxious, or easily upset faced shorter lifespans. The researchers noted that negative emotional traits may contribute to harmful stress responses that undermine both mental and physical health.

Why Organization Matters

The research team believes the benefits of being organized come from healthier lifestyle habits. People with structured routines are more likely to exercise regularly, eat nutritious meals, and stay on top of medical check-ups — all of which contribute to better long-term outcomes.

“What our research does suggest is that personality could play a supporting role – one that’s underestimated in medicine and public health,” said Páraic O’Súilleabháin, co-author of the study and associate professor of psychology at the University of Limerick in Ireland.

A Blueprint for a Longer Life

The findings highlight that cultivating a proactive, structured approach to daily living — along with building positive social connections — can add meaningful years to your life.