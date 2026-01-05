WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pay | more | negotiate | stress | americans

Why People Pay More Just to Avoid Negotiating

man and woman across desk
(Adobe Stock)

Monday, 05 January 2026 01:14 PM EST

Many Americans would rather pay more than negotiate, and new research suggests that’s exactly why “no-haggle” pricing works so well.

In five studies, researchers found that people avoid negotiating far more often than expected, even when cash is on the line.

“Across five studies, we found that 95% of individuals choose not to negotiate up to 51% of the time,” study leader David Hunsaker said in a news release. He’s a clinical associate professor of management at Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Indianapolis.

Published in the journal Negotiation and Conflict Management Research, the research looked at why people skip negotiations, what that choice costs them and how businesses often take advantage of it.

The studies found that many people are willing to pay extra simply to avoid the stress of negotiating. Researchers measured this using what they call a Willingness to Pay to Avoid Negotiation (WTP-AN).

“We framed this research around a simple question: When you have the chance to negotiate, will you?” Hunsaker said. “Even in traditional contexts like buying a car, companies now advertise ‘no-haggle pricing’ as a selling point. Businesses can raise prices by 5% to 11%, and more than half of consumers will pay it.”

What's more, people tend to judge whether negotiating is worth it based on percentages, not dollars.

“On average, participants needed savings of 21% to 36% of an item’s price before considering negotiation worthwhile,” Hunsaker noted. “This shows that decisions are driven by perceived proportional value — not absolute dollars.”

The idea for the research came after Hunsaker and his colleagues visited a market where bargaining was expected, yet none of them actually negotiated.

“We asked ourselves: Why don’t people negotiate even when the opportunity is clear?” Hunsaker explained.

He hopes the findings help people recognize a pattern.

“Negotiation aversion is real — but at key points in your career, negotiation skills matter,” he said. “Recognizing these tendencies is the first step toward overcoming them.”

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Many Americans would rather pay more than negotiate, and new research suggests that's exactly why "no-haggle" pricing works so well. In five studies, researchers found that people avoid negotiating far more often than expected, even when cash is on the line. "Across five...
pay, more, negotiate, stress, americans
324
2026-14-05
Monday, 05 January 2026 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved